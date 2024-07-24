ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $49.33.
ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.