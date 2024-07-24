Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.