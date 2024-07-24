F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.12. 173,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,559. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.45 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.10.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $249,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,885,390.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,990,890. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

