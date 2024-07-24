Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 303,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,097. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $547.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

