Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $1.97. 104,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 60,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTHM shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Fathom Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott N. Flanders purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 521,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,439. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 15,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $29,922.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,586.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 521,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,439. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 137,219 shares of company stock valued at $229,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 97,697 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fathom during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

