Federated Hermes (FHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

