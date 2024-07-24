FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FedEx by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 174,267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,492,000 after buying an additional 106,626 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FedEx by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

FDX stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,651. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.64 and a 200 day moving average of $261.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.