Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,088,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 341% from the previous session’s volume of 246,543 shares.The stock last traded at $166.92 and had previously closed at $173.37.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

