Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Findev Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Findev (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.90 million for the quarter. Findev had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 58.36%.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

