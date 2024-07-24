First Commonwealth Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.
First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.
First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 3.1 %
FCF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $17.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
About First Commonwealth Financial
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.
