First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, Zacks reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,053. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

