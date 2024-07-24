First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Announces Earnings Results

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 20.16%.

First Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Financial stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $45.55. 24,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,633. The stock has a market cap of $537.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. First Financial has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

First Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

