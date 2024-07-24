First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 499.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.73% of First Horizon worth $63,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. 5,625,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHN. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

