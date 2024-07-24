First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 64,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 73,768 shares.The stock last traded at $43.24 and had previously closed at $42.78.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $502.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.