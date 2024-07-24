First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 64,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 73,768 shares.The stock last traded at $43.24 and had previously closed at $42.78.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $502.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

