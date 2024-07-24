First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 102,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 137,528 shares.The stock last traded at $73.14 and had previously closed at $73.86.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares during the period.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

