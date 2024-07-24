First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 102,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 137,528 shares.The stock last traded at $73.14 and had previously closed at $73.86.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
