First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Issues Earnings Results

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFWGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

First Western Financial stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,017. The company has a market cap of $177.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

