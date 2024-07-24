FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

FirstGroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

FirstGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is an increase from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

