Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,156 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 95,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $228,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.64. 5,378,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,780,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

