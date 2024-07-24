Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.920-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.860 EPS.

Shares of FTV traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,755,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,651. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

