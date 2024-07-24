Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.860 EPS.
Fortive Stock Performance
FTV traded down $6.21 on Wednesday, reaching $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,504,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
