Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.860 EPS.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV traded down $6.21 on Wednesday, reaching $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,504,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortive

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.