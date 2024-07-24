Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY24 guidance at $4.20 to $4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FBIN opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

FBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

