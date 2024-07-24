FY2024 EPS Estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.01. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $374.44 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.70 and its 200 day moving average is $425.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

