General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.45. General Motors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.500-10.500 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,382,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,845,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.