Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.300-9.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.3 billion-$23.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.8 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.30-9.50 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $135.95. The stock had a trading volume of 384,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,792. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.29.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

