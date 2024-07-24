Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to $23.32-23.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.74 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.300-9.500 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.29.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $135.93. 309,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average of $146.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

