Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.800-12.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on GL shares. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 956,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,879. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $417,280. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

