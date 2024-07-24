Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $41.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.30.

GLNG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.64. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Further Reading

