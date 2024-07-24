GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,131,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,894,564 shares.The stock last traded at $58.49 and had previously closed at $58.86.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Down 9.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,224,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

