Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Oppenheimer

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPRE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Green Plains Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $16.51 on Monday. Green Plains has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $36.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

