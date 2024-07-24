Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 54500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Greencastle Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 100.07, a quick ratio of 220.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Greencastle Resources
Greencastle Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties in Canada. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in the Jewel Ridge gold property located in Nevada, the United States; the Primate oil and gas property in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier oil and gas project located in Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greencastle Resources
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Greencastle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencastle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.