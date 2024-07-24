GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Shares Down 12.8%

Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) were down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 135,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 58,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 10.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$62.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.07 million during the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.