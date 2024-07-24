Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE GCG.A traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.24. 2,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452. The stock has a market capitalization of C$968.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.09. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$39.15 and a twelve month high of C$52.83.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

