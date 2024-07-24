Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.