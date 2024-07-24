Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

HAFC stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. 346,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $589.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

