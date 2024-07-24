Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. 3,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.