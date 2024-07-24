Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Lessened by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,152 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after buying an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after buying an additional 300,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,544,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,756,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.42. 2,253,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,851. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

