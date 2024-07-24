Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,859,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the previous session’s volume of 866,361 shares.The stock last traded at $11.96 and had previously closed at $13.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hawaiian

Hawaiian Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $597.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.