HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.56) EPS.

CRBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $57.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.59. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $13,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

