HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27, Yahoo Finance reports. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion.

NYSE:HDB opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

