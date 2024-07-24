Head-To-Head Review: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) & Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) and Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Titan Medical and Allurion Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Allurion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Allurion Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 476.70%. Given Allurion Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than Titan Medical.

This table compares Titan Medical and Allurion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A 142.97% 88.73% Allurion Technologies -117.30% N/A -85.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Allurion Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $17.63 million 0.23 $6.95 million $0.05 0.72 Allurion Technologies $53.47 million 0.78 -$80.61 million ($3.79) -0.23

Titan Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allurion Technologies. Allurion Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Allurion Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical



Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Allurion Technologies



Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

