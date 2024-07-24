Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $92.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s current price.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

HSIC opened at $69.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,425,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,998,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after buying an additional 1,556,831 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after buying an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,755,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 388,843 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

