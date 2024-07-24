HI Price Reaches $0.0005 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $183,269.90 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,254.83 or 1.00026212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000994 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007193 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00071255 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048106 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $182,067.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.