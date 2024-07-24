Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.56. 100,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 706,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 17,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

