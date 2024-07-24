Hooked Protocol Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $91.91 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 168,310,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.56628221 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $13,495,282.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

