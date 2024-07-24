Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 6161958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,881 shares of company stock valued at $844,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

