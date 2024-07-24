Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.25. 660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

Hydro One Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

