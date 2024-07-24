Hydro One (TSE:H) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.03

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$42.03 and last traded at C$41.79, with a volume of 222327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on H shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$40.50 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.9169847 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

