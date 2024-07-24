ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Reaches $158.92 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $158.92 million and $3.58 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,009,549,741 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,009,543,475.4437157. The last known price of ICON is 0.15699672 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $4,736,701.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.