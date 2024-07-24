ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Reaches $158.92 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $158.92 million and $3.58 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About ICON
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,009,549,741 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,009,543,475.4437157. The last known price of ICON is 0.15699672 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $4,736,701.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
Buying and Selling ICON
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.