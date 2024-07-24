iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.94 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00002674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $126.57 million and $4.94 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,363.55 or 0.99945235 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00073679 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.79470232 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $7,250,959.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

