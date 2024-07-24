Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $114,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.30. 892,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.29 and its 200 day moving average is $251.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.